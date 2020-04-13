Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.