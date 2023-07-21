As the president of the Scarsdale Foundation, I was especially pleased to read last week’s front page article [“SPD to honor fallen hero on 100th anniversary of murder,” July 14] profiling Sgt. John Joseph Harrison, a Scarsdale police officer killed in the line of duty a century ago. Harrison’s death was tragic, as he was a young man who left a widow and several young children, during a time when women didn’t often work outside the home. I am writing to underscore the connection between the birth of the Scarsdale Foundation and Harrison’s untimely death.
When Harrison was killed on July 19, 1923, a group of concerned and caring residents got together and created a fund in order to quietly support his family. Since then, the Foundation has expanded its mission and, during the last 100 years, the organization has been a key supporter of all kinds of educational and cultural initiatives to benefit the community. We are proud that the Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarship money to hundreds of college students during the last decade alone.
Many people don’t fully understand what the Scarsdale Foundation’s mission is, in part because, when it was first formed, its efforts to help were intentionally kept under the radar in order to be discreet. Today, the nature of philanthropy has changed and charitable organizations need to have their own identities; the Scarsdale Foundation is looking to clarify the role it has long played in the general well-being of the village.
In a nutshell, our mission is to:
Administer grants to support special projects that benefit Scarsdale’s residents;
Provide need-based college scholarships for rising sophomores, juniors and seniors;
Promote and celebrate volunteerism, most obviously by administering the annual Bowl Award.
This past Wednesday was the 100th anniversary of the shooting death of a valiant young Scarsdale policeman on July 19, 1923, and it’s important to commemorate his sacrifice. Let’s also take a moment to remember and recognize the ongoing generosity of our community, stemming from this historic murder. Thanks to a group of forward-thinking residents, the Scarsdale Foundation has long provided a structured way for neighbors to help neighbors, and I know I speak for the whole Scarsdale Foundation Board, and all its past members, when I say that we hope to continue doing this essential work for the next 100 years.
President, Scarsdale Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.