As the president of the Scarsdale Foundation, I was especially pleased to read last week’s front page article [“SPD to honor fallen hero on 100th anniversary of murder,” July 14] profiling Sgt. John Joseph Harrison, a Scarsdale police officer killed in the line of duty a century ago. Harrison’s death was tragic, as he was a young man who left a widow and several young children, during a time when women didn’t often work outside the home. I am writing to underscore the connection between the birth of the Scarsdale Foundation and Harrison’s untimely death.

When Harrison was killed on July 19, 1923, a group of concerned and caring residents got together and created a fund in order to quietly support his family. Since then, the Foundation has expanded its mission and, during the last 100 years, the organization has been a key supporter of all kinds of educational and cultural initiatives to benefit the community. We are proud that the Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarship money to hundreds of college students during the last decade alone.

