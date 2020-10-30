In a year that has all but entirely lost the power to shock, I was still surprised to read the Oct. 23 Letter to the Editor by Linda R. Killian, chairman of the Scarsdale Republican Town Committee [“Biden’s housing policy platform targets affluent suburbs,” https://bit.ly/3msQ9RN].
The letter strikes me as particularly tone-deaf in our current moment, lacking awareness of white privilege and the history of redlining and exclusionary zoning policies in Scarsdale. In response to Killian’s dog-whistle, voters could instead take a look at local historian Jordan Copeland’s history of black people in Scarsdale —previously profiled in the Inquirer [https://bit.ly/31ICQoE] and available on YouTube [https://bit.ly/3mo3jj1] — and check out Scarsdale High School student Jacob Rosewater’s thoughtful change.org petition to “Demand Affordable Housing in Scarsdale, NY and Begin Desegregating Scarsdale Schools,” and read the Scarsdale Inquirer’s article profiling his efforts in July [https://bit.ly/31GHPG8].
Scarsdale’s prosperity and our quality of life here is not at risk under Biden. His platform is on the right side of history on the issue of fair housing policy. As to Killian’s warning that Scarsdale is particularly vulnerable at this moment, I would point out that the 2019 Freightway development proposals did not include affordable housing, which I believe was a missed opportunity. The Freightway property provides Scarsdale a timely opportunity to do something good for our downtown, for our community and for society. In this election with so many critical, life-changing or life-saving issues at stake, it is remarkable that Killian’s rewording of Trump’s July 23 tweet to the “Suburban Housewives of America” [https://bit.ly/2TxiWrX] should be the issue that she chose to sway potential voters.
Rachael Arenstein
Rectory Lane
