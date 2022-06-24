New York’s Republicans have their choice of four highly qualified candidates for governor, running from A to Z, literally, when they go to the polls on June 28 to vote in the primary.
They include our former two-term Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino; former Special Assistant to the President Andrew Guiliani; restructuring expert, previous candidate for New York State comptroller and Scarsdale resident Harry Wilson; and former New York State Senator and current Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin.
The Scarsdale Republican Committee had a number of discussions about which candidate to support using the following criteria:
Does the candidate have strong principles and has he shown that he fights for those principles?
Does the candidate have a track record of success in public service or private enterprise?
Does the candidate have an achievable plan for turning around New York State that he can clearly articulate?
Does the candidate have an in-depth understanding of the intricacies of New York politics and what it’s going to take for a Republican governor to persuade a Democrat-controlled legislature to buy into his agenda?
Will the candidate be able to attract Democratic voters to cross over party lines and convince enough Independent voters?
We concluded that only former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino meets all these standards.
He promised to keep taxes down and did it. He promised to protect Westchester’s suburbs from HUD’s efforts to eliminate home rule on zoning and did it. He negotiated successfully with a Democratic-controlled County Board of Legislators. He has a clear plan for turning around New York, understands the issues because he’s lived with them, and has a proven track record of attracting Democratic and Independent voters in Westchester County.
Vote on Tuesday, June 28, or before that at early voting sites. This is an important primary that will set up a game-changing election in November.
Linda R. Killian
Chairman, Scarsdale Republican Town Committee
