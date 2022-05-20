I have enjoyed going to the Scarsdale pool for the past 37 years. My daughters were employed by the day camp. The pool is a safe space for children, teens and seniors. It is the community center in the summertime. I hope the residents will come together to devise a reasonable plan for capital improvements and repairs consisting of a bond and user fees. This is a Scarsdale asset for the current and future generations to enjoy. Please do whatever is necessary to maintain this valuable asset in Scarsdale.
ELAINE KATZ
Heathcote Road
