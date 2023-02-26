Scarsdale is in advanced negotiations with Verizon and AT&T to co-locate wireless antennas on village hall and 44 wireless antennas on a 110-foot-tall monopole behind the public safety building at Post and Fenimore roads. The plan would improve Verison’s spotty cellphone coverage for those carriers around the high school and Fox Meadow School. But it’s a terrible idea.
I’m an attorney who’s an expert in cell tower law. We all agree that we need to fix the cellular coverage problem. But commercial wireless antennas are very powerful and transmit wireless radiation continuously 24/7. Several thousand independent scientific studies demonstrate that wireless radiation at these frequencies is linked to serious human health problems, including brain and thyroid cancer, neurological disorders, dizziness, tinnitus, brain fog, kidney disease, heart conditions, electromagnetic hypersensitivity, nervousness and anxiety. The CDC recognizes radiation sickness from non-ionizing radiation.
The telecom industry says wireless radiation from these antennas is safe and falls within existing FCC emissions guidelines, but the guidelines were issued in 1996 and haven’t been updated.
We need cell towers, but we must make sure they’re placed where they present the least danger to human health — away from residences and schools. The public safety building and village hall are located in residential neighborhoods. The monopole proposal calls for 44 wireless antennas blasting wireless radiation from a height of 90 to 100 feet. The antennas will transmit directly into residences to the west in Greenacres generally and specifically on Ridgecrest East, North and West, which are located on a rise above the monopole’s base.
Our first responders are headquartered in the public safety building, which is occupied 24/7. Our 45 professional firefighters are members of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Since 2004, IAFF’s national policy has opposed putting commercial antennas on fire stations because of health dangers from exposure to wireless radiation. Scarsdale’s proposal would subject our firefighters and police to dangerous levels of wireless radiation.
Village leaders never consulted the rank and file to see how they feel about this plan; neither did the police or fire chief. It’s unconscionable that village leaders would jeopardize the health of our first responders by inviting Verizon and AT&T to place 44 wireless antennas over their heads without telling them.
The same holds true for staff at village hall. I told the village manager these Verizon antennas would be placed on the roof directly over his office. He may be willing to risk potential health consequences, but it’s outrageous to subject other staff to these dangers without their informed consent.
The solution to fix the coverage gap is to strategically locate small cell wireless facilities on utility poles in the public right of way along Post Road. In 2013, Crown Castle, a telecom infrastructure developer, proposed this solution, but the village board rejected it.
Village leaders need to figure out the “safest” wireless solution with an independent consultant. Don’t rely on biased “advice” from Verizon and AT&T. Let’s focus on keeping our first responders and village staff healthy — and our residents safe in their homes.
