Scarsdale is in advanced negotiations with Verizon and AT&T to co-locate wireless antennas on village hall and 44 wireless antennas on a 110-foot-tall monopole behind the public safety building at Post and Fenimore roads. The plan would improve Verison’s spotty cellphone coverage for those carriers around the high school and Fox Meadow School. But it’s a terrible idea.

I’m an attorney who’s an expert in cell tower law. We all agree that we need to fix the cellular coverage problem. But commercial wireless antennas are very powerful and transmit wireless radiation continuously 24/7. Several thousand independent scientific studies demonstrate that wireless radiation at these frequencies is linked to serious human health problems, including brain and thyroid cancer, neurological disorders, dizziness, tinnitus, brain fog, kidney disease, heart conditions, electromagnetic hypersensitivity, nervousness and anxiety. The CDC recognizes radiation sickness from non-ionizing radiation.

