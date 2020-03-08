The fact that the Freightway Garage Redevelopment Project debacle progressed as far as it did without proper vetting serves as a perfect example of why Scarsdale needs a second party. More specifically, in my opinion, it’s why we need the Voters Choice Party (VCP). The candidates, Robert Berg, Sean Cohen and Robert Selvaggio, are campaigning on a platform offering leadership, transparency and accountability. They have my support.
To me, it was a bombshell when I learned that Bob Berg had to complete a FOIL request in order to receive the financial information regarding fees that proved to be in excess of $300,000 that our town had paid associated with the proposed Freightway Redevelopment Project. Really? Is this required by public law? If not, where is the sense of public service in this? We deserve a government that cares what the taxpayers want.
Scarsdale has experienced unfettered increases in property taxes and no longer enjoys the benefit of the state and local tax (SALT) deduction. My fear is that we will become a transient community, just a large dormitory for the school system. It puts us at risk of becoming a place where the residents will only have their short-term interests in mind and not the long-term viability of our town. For Scarsdale, it would mean a real estate market booby-trapped with latent tax increases. Our property taxes and school costs should be in line with other upscale Southern Westchester communities that also have excellent school systems.
It is also my hope that many of our empty nesters will be able to stay in their homes. Most caring New Yorkers are horrified when renters are forced out by real estate developers or landlords. We always root for the person who has lived in his current home for his entire life to be able to remain there. Don’t we empathize with and want that for our retired Scarsdale residents?
I am happy to see the establishment of the VCP party. The timing feels right to finally include the necessary checks and balances into our political system.
I’m sure we all want the same things for our community:
An excellent school system that is fiscally responsible and appropriately funded, the effect of which benefits both our students and results in strong and stable resale values for our homes.
A downtown that offers vibrancy without the added burden of school overcrowding, increased traffic gridlock and additional train/platform congestion.
A town that is more inclusive and cares what its residents have to say.
A stable, long-term community population.
I believe the Voters Choice Party wants all of the above for Scarsdale. The VCP can delineate their ideas better than I can, so please take a look at their website: voterschoiceparty.com.
I hope we have a large voter turnout on March 18 … Let’s make our voices heard.
“We in America do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” — Thomas Jefferson.
GINA BEAUMONT
Taunton Road
