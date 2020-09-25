If I learned anything from the recent Scarsdale Board of Trustees election — one in which three candidates ran as a package slate, touted as nonpartisan, and yet, without irony, referred to itself as a party (as it does whenever there is a contested election); one in which three other candidates also ran as an all-or-none slate, while claiming to give voters a choice; and one which generated interest from less than 2,000 voters, in a town of about 12,000 adult residents — it is that the selection process needs to change: We need a democratic lottery.
For those who are unfamiliar with a democratic lottery, the concept is simple: All residents who wish to run for a political office may enter the race, and winners are chosen at random, like names from a hat. Gone are signs on lawns. Gone are elections for a nominating committee, which then chooses those who run for the real thing. Gone are impressive candidate résumés that have nothing to do with the office they seek. And gone are the gallons of ink spilled in the local paper’s opinion pages, which occasionally spur tribalism but more commonly produce apathy.
You see, a democratic lottery chooses all those willing to serve their village, without intimidating those unwilling to deal with the unpleasant experience of running and enduring a political campaign. In other words, a democratic lottery increases political participation, by inviting everyone to the opportunity to seek office without obstacles — which is the very point of a democracy. Elections, meanwhile, dissuade dozens of sane and capable candidates every year, as there are very few people interested in the ardors of funding a campaign or spending time away from their families to court votes. In reality, elections decrease participation.
But a democratic lottery increases participation through its inherent fairness. Statistics being what they are, it would be quite unlikely that one person would serve consecutive terms, as is currently the case, if three spots were randomly chosen from among dozens of candidates. Statistically speaking, if all you needed to do was throw your hat in the ring and cross your fingers, the composition of the village trustees, over the period of a few years, would be a representative sample of our town across race, age and gender — something which, my eyes tell me, has not generally been the case.
And if certain ideologies dominate our town, a democratic lottery would reflect that. But majority rule through voting and nominating, as we have learned from our national electoral college, often means that the minority is not heard at all — especially when board candidates are running as slates. A democratic lottery system would, over time, put those voices in village hall, and in the proper proportion.
I’m not asking that our mayor or our president be chosen by lottery (though I’m open-minded). I am asking, however, that our newly elected trustees do something brave: eliminate the system that elected them, and open it up, fairly and pragmatically.
DOUGLAS KROHN
Popham Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.