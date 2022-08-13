For those of us who have joined the Scarsdale pool this summer, spending days there is like living in paradise.
For those of us who have joined the Scarsdale pool this summer, spending days there is like living in paradise.
The cool clear water in the four pools is delightful and there are breezes emanating from the adjoining golf course all day.
The O’Neill’s Snack Bar is as good as ever.
The capable lifeguards and other pool personnel are examples of people who like what they are doing. Watching them all in action is a lesson in jobs well done.
Some of the people in charge — like Inge and Valerie — in the pool office have been so helpful and pleasant. They really reflect the whole experience of being at the Scarsdale pool during these hot summer days.
The pool is cool in more ways than one. Allowing older adult members to leave their chairs at the pool for the season is the icing on the cake. Thanks to Parks and Rec Supervisor Brian Gray for agreeing to that.
The Scarsdale pool is our town’s crown jewel and we are grateful to everyone who makes being there such a wonderful experience.
Susan and Joe Levine
Ardmore Road
