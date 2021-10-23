Every year, more than 700 school districts throughout New York observe School Board Recognition Week to honor the service of our dedicated volunteer school board members. By proclamation of the governor of the State of New York, School Board Recognition Week took place this week, Oct. 18-22.
The Scarsdale PT Council is all too aware that our board of education members are tirelessly dedicated to children, learning and community. They devote countless hours of service to the schools in our district, striving for excellence and progress every step of the way. They help ensure the solid foundation of our school system by serving the educational needs of the communities they serve.
The Scarsdale PT Council would like to express our gratitude to the members of the Scarsdale Board of Education. Thank you for giving generously of your time in service to our community. We are grateful for your respectful leadership, your thoughtfulness and your dedication.
We understand that often the issues you are faced with are complicated and divisive, and we deeply appreciate the board of education members’ steadfast commitment to our children, our school system and public education in general.
Megan Simon, President
and the 2021-22 PT Council Executive Committee
