The Scarsdale PTC Community Calendar is in the mail and arriving at people’s homes as of this week. It’s a sure sign that the beginning of the school year is upon us. It is so nice to see a continued return to normalcy reflected in the filled pages of the calendar. Many depend on the Community Calendar for their academic year planning as it’s filled with important community and school-related events. The Scarsdale Parent Teacher Council is happy to provide this valuable resource and offer it in both print and electronic forms.
PT Council would like to extend a huge thank you to our sponsors. The production and distribution of the printed calendar is possible due to their generosity. We are very grateful to all of them: Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate, Compass Realty/Zach and Heather Harrison Team, Scarsdale Security Systems, William Raveis, Eye Gallery of Scarsdale and Julia B. Fee/Sotheby’s. If you did not receive a copy of the calendar in the mail, or you would like additional copies, please feel free to stop by any of our sponsor’s Scarsdale locations to pick one up.
The online calendar is live and can be found at scarsdaleschools.org/Page/12996. As a reminder, all dates/times/locations are subject to change, so please reference the online version for up-to-date information. For the first time ever, you can find a QR code on the cover of the printed calendar that will take you directly to the electronic version.
Many thanks to the PT Council’s Community Calendar co-chairs, Colleen Brown and Dana Wiczyk, for their hard work and attention to detail on this massive project.
PT Council extends our best wishes to the entire community. The year looks busy but it looks good!
2022-23 PT Council president
