The Scarsdale PTC Community Calendar is in the mail and arriving at people’s homes as of this week. It’s a sure sign that the beginning of the school year is upon us. It is so nice to see a continued return to normalcy reflected in the filled pages of the calendar. Many depend on the Community Calendar for their academic year planning as it’s filled with important community and school-related events. The Scarsdale Parent Teacher Council is happy to provide this valuable resource and offer it in both print and electronic forms. 

