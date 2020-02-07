Although the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (SCNP) is extremely well funded and continues to dominate Scarsdale politics, the tradition of a single-party and uncontested elections has been swept into the dustbin of history.
Scarsdale citizens are now generally offered choice at the polls as Voters’ Choice Party candidates and individuals unaffiliated with either party are showing interest in mounting challenges to the entrenched party. And as the Scarsdale Inquirer’s Jan. 24 editorial [“Water the grass roots”] rightly points out, “candidates who want to run independently for village office are free to do so.”
Many residents value choice at the polls and have indeed bristled at the suggestion that they should waste their time voting in an uncontested election (this explains abysmally low voter turnout). Others have been turned off by numerous reports of poor behavior and conflicts of interest behind a leaky shroud of secrecy during the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) nominating process. For example, from last year’s selection process we learned that individuals who oppose the Citizens Party’s support for the notorious “Ryan Reval” need not bother seeking CNC nomination because those opposing Ryan’s flawed model in court through an Article 78 proceeding are perceived as being disloyal to Scarsdale.
Indeed, there are many who believe the SCNP candidates tend to be of a particular mindset leading to group-think and behaviors that benefit only their own privileged political class in Scarsdale.
We face important challenges in Scarsdale including how best to mitigate our dramatically increased property tax burdens given the virtual elimination of the SALT deduction and how to develop our downtown area so as to provide property tax relief for single-family homeowners and amenities that make living in Scarsdale more attractive without burdening our schools and our already overcrowded train platforms. I personally hope this coming election will be about selecting the candidates — whether Voters’ Choice, Citizens Party or independent — best qualified to face those challenges.
Two of the three candidates selected by the CNC have already been in office for two years and the extent of their efforts and successes in facing these challenges is a matter of public record; voters will likely take note of lack of progress and look for change. This is why residents value choice.
BOB SELVAGGIO
Rochambeau Road
