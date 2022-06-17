The Rotary Club of Scarsdale is 1 of 46,000 Rotary Clubs worldwide, guided by the motto, “Service Above Self.” Our club was established 99 years ago and remains a thriving group that meets weekly, a tradition that has been maintained by Zoom throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are proud to support a variety of local and international causes, including clean water, education, peace and the PolioPlus campaign.
On May 15 we presented a check for $4,000 to Feeding Westchester. We have also partnered with Rotary International Club of Festac, Lagos, Nigeria to provide sewing machines and computers to help women develop a viable and sustaining work force.
In addition, we donate gifts and funds to Children’s Village at Christmastime and also offer financial assistance to Scarsdale scholars attending colleges and requiring some assistance as well as other causes, including Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, Ronald McDonald House, Mott Haven Fridge and local food pantries.
Rotarians also donate time to organizations such as AFYA to package medical supplies to countries in need such as Ukraine. Prior to the Memorial Day Parade, Rotarian Garrett Capobianco and his daughter, Victoria, devoted a day to cleaning out debris and leaves from the Boniface Memorial and placing flowers and border plants to create a haven for the special dedications and speeches of that special day. The project was financed by another Rotarian, Rick Reuter.
We are, of course, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization. Monies we collect are distributed to those in need. Our annual fundraiser, which was put on hold for the last three years, will be held on Sept. 22 at Scarsdale Golf Club. It promises to be a fun-filled evening of food, drink and entertainment. We invite all Scarsdale residents and their families to join us. Better still, consider becoming a member of the Rotary Club of Scarsdale. Further information can be found on our website, https.scarsdalerotary.org or our Facebook page, https://bit.ly/3NChP4W.
ELIZABETH A.M. FROST, M.D.
Brambach Ave.
