Scarsdale: for once your blue vote will have an impact. Don’t think that just because candidate Joe Biden will win New York State, your vote is not necessary. Biden needs a popular vote landslide to ensure the criminality of President Donald Trump’s possible refusal to leave office despite election results. So please vote — it really does count this year. And help your friends and family vote — especially if you have young adult, away from home, children who may not have stamps or even know that you need to put a stamp (or two, to be safe) on your mail-in ballot.
ANJANI SHAH, Ph.D.
Sprague Road
