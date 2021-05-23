I have read much of The Scarsdale Inquirer’s reporting regarding the long discussed proposals for replacing the village’s annual leaf vacuuming program with owner bagging of leaves. I have seen estimates of village savings of anywhere between $300,000 to $400,000-plus. And I understand the purported environmental benefits cited. But I found all the reporting to date somewhat lacking as they failed to look into answering many commonsense questions that are raised. These include: 1) How will the savings be used? Will they result in a lowering of future tax rates?
2) Will the savings be reimbursed to property taxpayers to help cover the costs of added payments to landscapers who will need to spend much more time bagging leaves?
3) For homeowners who have one or more 100-year-old trees still standing, is there such a thing as too many fallen leaves to allow for a mulching approach?
4) For those who mulch, who will be responsible for the leaves that will likely blow onto the street?
5) Will the savings to the village be more or less than the added costs to property owners who will need to pay their landscapers the added costs of bagging and removal?
6) Will disincentives be created by a bagging program to see homeowners less inclined to plant new trees or actually cut down existing trees? We have lived at our home for nearly 30 years and have seen a tremendous number of beautiful old trees cut down in recent years even before any possible transition to leaf bagging. In recent weeks we already saw a number of trees cut down around the corner on Kingston Road despite a supposedly more protective tree ordinance.
7) Will the environmental benefits expected due to less village truck traffic be more or less than the added exhausts from landscapers driving bagged leaves to the recycling center?
We approach this issue with an open mind but are not yet convinced by the reporting of bagging being a better way to go. More discussion and details are in our view needed.
Joseph Rosenblum
Brite Avenue
