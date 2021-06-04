Scarsdale’s Memorial Day ceremony that took place in the beautiful Memorial Garden was a relatively small gathering. Still, it was easy to imagine that in future years the grounds there could be filled with the Color Guard and their flags, the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts, the Scarsdale High School Marching Band, the veterans in their uniforms and the many spectators that come out to pay tribute on that solemn day.
There are so many reasons to consider making the Memorial Garden the primary location for the village’s Memorial Day ceremony: ample parking adjacent to the site, which is accessible to all, and an interior space that can accommodate a sizable crowd. The Memorial Garden is a village gem that is too little known by most residents, and it deserves to be more widely visited and appreciated.
I have heard the question, “Why is the Memorial Garden by the pool?” implying that it is somehow an inappropriate location. Without getting into the details of the land swap between American Legion Post 52 and the village, a response might be that these memorials should be by our pools and playing fields, where our children and families spend carefree hours, as a reminder that the benefits of freedom come at a cost paid by our fellow citizens in uniform.
BETSY BUSH
Post Road
