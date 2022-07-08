Did you and your family and friends make it to the beautiful Scarsdale outdoor pool complex on the Fourth of July weekend? The weather was glorious with sunny days and water temperatures between 80 and 84 degrees. Our gem of a pool site was perfect with its gentle rolling green grass surrounding the beautiful shimmering blue waters of the four pools — one for every age group of Scarsdale.
The Scarsdale Recreation Department and its staff did a terrific job of pool management to make our residents happy. They created a list of activities for the holiday, including freestyle races for all ages, a penny hunt, parent/child relay races, kickboard races, noodle races, foul shooting and a basketball dunk contest.
The residents of Scarsdale are truly blessed with this facility. The village government needs to keep this beautiful pool site as is. The pool is operated as a self-supporting enterprise fund. We do not need to bulldoze the grounds or sell bonds and increase taxes for our residents with some grandiose plan to change the gem of our pool site.
Bob Harrison
Fox Meadow Road
