About 100 years ago, when Scarsdale was a fairly homogeneous community, its leading citizens took steps to keep it that way. They made a gentlemen’s agreement not to sell a home to a family of the “wrong” religion. They preferred neighbors who worshipped like them, looked like them and thought like them. Similarly, another gentlemen’s agreement among a group of local powerhouses decided to set up a political process run by members of their elite club, to select village trustees and to rotate power among a small group of insiders.
This antiquated system is no longer appropriate for Scarsdale. The lifting of restrictions and changing attitudes have allowed our neighborhoods to become more diverse. Correspondingly, the involvement of more people with differing voices, perspectives, experiences and ideas provide for better civic engagement, governance and oversight in our village.
Voter turnout and participation in village elections have risen significantly whenever voters have been offered a meaningful choice and not merely been asked to rubberstamp a single slate of candidates selected for them.
On March 18, Scarsdale voters again have a meaningful choice: the candidates of the Voters Choice Party, Row A on the ballot.
These candidates, Bob Berg, Sean Cohen and Robert Selvaggio, have been willing to speak with residents of the community, to openly share ideas, to let us know their stances on local issues that affect us and to answer questions. Moreover, they respect our opinions and do not believe they have a monopoly on good ideas, nor believe it beneath them to explain their positions to the community.
If elected, they will provide that same kind of transparency in leadership, oversight and fiscal responsibility. Their election would infuse local elections with a now-lacking, high potency dose of democracy, a sorely needed change to the incumbency of the antiquated system of the current nominating procedure that infects our local elections and encroaches on our democracy.
DOROTHY LEVIN
Overhill Road
