We have lived in Scarsdale since 1965 and our family has strongly benefited from its unique, nonpartisan form of village and school government. The village board and the school district have faced, and solved, many challenges over those 55 years.
Why does the nonpartisan system work? It works because a dedicated and experienced elected body, the Citizens Nominating Committee, finds candidates who are thoughtful and reasoned, collegial and consensus-building, and expert in needed fields. That body eschews candidates who have predetermined “platform” views or believe they already have the answers to solve a particular problem. It works because people in the system put the interests of the village or school district first, and their own interests second. It works because the elected officials understand that not everything comes down to that extra tax dollar. It works because, after public discussion and numerous — indeed, some might say endless — meetings and studies, reasoned decisions are made by the governing body usually, but not always, through consensus.
No one is shut out of the process along the way. There is no backroom secrecy. There are opportunities galore to make your opinion known. And the most important opportunity in the process is to make your opinion known by voting. Except for times we weren’t in the village, we have voted in every election that we could over 55 years. And when we weren’t here, we used an absentee ballot.
We urge you to vote Row B for the candidates put forth by the Citizens Nominating Committee: Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone for trustee and the Hon. Joaquin Alemany for village justice.
CARL and BETTY PFORZHEIMER
Tompkins Road
