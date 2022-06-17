This letter is to present my views re the misguided plans to “fix” the Scarsdale pool.
The pool is a beautiful facility the way it is; in fact, it is one of the best things about living here in Scarsdale. I go to the pool very often myself, and the time I spend there is the high point of the day during the summer months. If the pool infrastructure needs to be repaired to remain compliant with the code, then this should be done. But such an “upgrading” initiative can quickly become a slippery slope. Are we really just looking to add unnecessary bells and whistles to keep up with the Joneses in Great Neck or Westport? If so, this would be a mistake.
Please keep in mind that not everyone is this town is a hedge fund manager. Many residents can barely afford to live here. Moreover, the uber rich of Scarsdale don’t go to the pool anyway. They won’t go to a public pool no matter how many upgrades you add, because they have summer houses in the Hamptons or pools in their own backyards, or they belong to country clubs. Do all of those “money no object” types continuously clamoring for spending more and more money on things like the library and pool, etc., actually use these facilities regularly? It appears to me that Scarsdale often looks to upgrade things that don’t need it. Frankly, the library was fine the way it was; it was not necessary to upgrade it. The pool is now the next target for an unnecessary upgrading.
Moreover, the survey offered online is biased toward upgrading the pool, and it doesn’t seriously present or consider the option of leaving the pool alone beyond fixing necessary infrastructure repairs. This is a case of poor research design, or worse, as it may actually be crossing the line into “pushing an agenda.” There are several leading questions, hidden assumptions, missing options for answers and false dichotomies in this survey. If money needs to be raised to continue the pool, wouldn’t it be better to encourage some sustained brainstorming and creative thinking about reasonable fundraising options rather than continuously asking residents to pay even more in taxes and/or membership fees than they already do to pay for amenities nobody really needs?
We have a great facility here right now. Repair the pool infrastructure if it is broken and truly needs it. Encourage new ways to raise funds. But please do not spend more money unnecessarily on new “upgrading” initiatives beyond this. It will be just one more thing for already overtaxed residents to pay for and one more reason residents will have to move out of town because they just can’t afford to live here anymore.
DAVID ROSNER
Ardmore Road
