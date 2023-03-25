Landscaping spring cleanup has begun, and Scarsdale’s gas-powered leaf blower ban continues to be in full effect.  From Jan. 1 through Sept. 30 the use of gas-powered leaf blowers is prohibited. Electric blowers — corded and battery — are allowed throughout the year. 

Scarsdale’s gas-powered leaf blower ban was enacted after many years of residents advocating in favor of its passage.  In mitigating both noise and air pollution, the law greatly benefits both residents and the landscapers who perform the work on a daily basis.

