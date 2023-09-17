Approximately 80 participants enjoyed a delicious lunch and the opportunity to socialize during our annual end-of-summer event, at the pool, last Thursday.
The Scarsdale seniors want to thank Brian Gray and Sue Oricchio from the Scarsdale Recreation Department, Kevin Blanden and the pool staff, Stacey Cook from the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service [Aging in Place program], and Mike, Caroline and the crew at O’Neill’s, the Scarsdale Pool concession, for the wonderful barbecue.
