It is incomprehensible that the village board of trustees has not hired an independent telecommunications expert to assist it in understanding and analyzing the many technological issues involved in devising strategies for implementing a comprehensive plan to deal with telecommunications coverage gaps in Scarsdale. 

Instead, the trustees, relying on Verizon’s word as opposed to evaluating the variables involved with its own expert, are advancing a plan to use the Police/Fire (PF) Headquarters as a cell tower site when that site was thoroughly considered and definitively rejected by the village trustees and the village government in the late 1990s. 

