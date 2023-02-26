It is incomprehensible that the village board of trustees has not hired an independent telecommunications expert to assist it in understanding and analyzing the many technological issues involved in devising strategies for implementing a comprehensive plan to deal with telecommunications coverage gaps in Scarsdale.
Instead, the trustees, relying on Verizon’s word as opposed to evaluating the variables involved with its own expert, are advancing a plan to use the Police/Fire (PF) Headquarters as a cell tower site when that site was thoroughly considered and definitively rejected by the village trustees and the village government in the late 1990s.
In fact, under New York State’s SEQR environmental review law, Scarsdale acted as the lead agency in the late ’90s for a proposed cell antennae site at PF Headquarters and concluded that there was the probability of substantial adverse environmental impact if the project went forward. Scarsdale formally notified the state and the proposed project was dropped.
Moreover, outside telecommunications experts submitted a report to the trustees in 1999, which provided substantive information that rebutted much of what cell carriers told the trustees at the time. Much of what is in that report covers issues that are still in play today. I have resubmitted the report to the trustees.
Little has changed in the ensuing years except that now the village wants to proceed with a site that it formally rejected pursuant to New York State environmental law when there are alternative sites and technologies that can take care of the coverage gaps. Other carriers have installed small repeaters, located on existing utility poles, along Route 22 and other state roads within Scarsdale.
The proposal presented last Tuesday evening [Feb. 21] would place a broadcasting cell tower in a topographically low lying, densely populated area and violate a section of the Village Code regarding cell tower setbacks. The house closest to the proposed tower is only 185 feet away.
The village trustees have a fiduciary duty to Scarsdale’s residents to hire an independent expert and thoroughly understand and assess data and question its own expert before negotiating with carriers, in order to achieve the goal of better cell service while also finding the best and least intrusive way to do so.
