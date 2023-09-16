A new sewer compliance law is scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1. I urge the Scarsdale Village Board to read Donald Mutterperl’s recent letter to the Inquirer two weeks ago [“‘Draconian’ sewer line compliance program potential hardship for seniors,” Sept. 1]. Like the Mutterperls, my wife and I have lived in our house for almost 40 years and have been recently thinking of moving.
Since the majority of homes in town are more than 75 years old (ours is 100), there are probably many who may encounter difficulties. As the village board knows, many, many homes are purchased by folks who will be doing major renovations and/or rebuilds. Why should the seller pour possibly thousands of dollars into “compliance” when the new owner would be renovating anyway? It should be the responsibility of the new owner to comply.
The compliance application mentions a fee to the village of $350. Does that $350 cover the cost of the inspection or is the licensed plumber entitled to charge their fee? If the latter, why is the village charging $350?
Our end of Walworth Avenue just survived almost 10 months of Con Edison work putting in a new 36” gas transmission line. At least two homes in my block needed to have their sewer lines replaced from their house to the street because of the disturbance caused by the project. Con Ed was involved in both those replacements because it was obvious Con Ed caused them. Who knows what else was disturbed because of this work? We may not know for some time.
Mr. Mutterperl offers several excellent suggestions for the village board’s consideration and I urge the board to take him up on them. I’d like to add one of my own.
Let this be like the sprinkler law of a few years ago. Grandfather in all current owners. Sewer compliance must be certified if a grandfathered house is sold or if there is a renovation of more than a set amount.
I ask the village board to reconsider the start date and possible revisions for this compliance program before it goes into effect.
