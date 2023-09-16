A new sewer compliance law is scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1. I urge the Scarsdale Village Board to read Donald Mutterperl’s recent letter to the Inquirer two weeks ago [“‘Draconian’ sewer line compliance program potential hardship for seniors,” Sept. 1].  Like the Mutterperls, my wife and I have lived in our house for almost 40 years and have been recently thinking of moving.

Since the majority of homes in town are more than 75 years old (ours is 100), there are probably many who may encounter difficulties. As the village board knows, many, many homes are purchased by folks who will be doing major renovations and/or rebuilds. Why should the seller pour possibly thousands of dollars into “compliance” when the new owner would be renovating anyway? It should be the responsibility of the new owner to comply.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.