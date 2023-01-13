The Leadership Empowerment Advocacy and Development (LEAD) Club at Scarsdale Middle School collaborated with the sixth grade students from Butler House to give back to less fortunate communities through a toy drive.
Students in LEAD organized a fundraiser to collect toy donations for Toys for Tots. LEAD worked on this project from October to December, selecting the organization for the donations, crafting flyers to encourage students to bring in their donations, and assisting in the collection and organization of the toys. Donations were dropped off at Learning Express in Scarsdale Village on Dec. 15, 2022 to be distributed by Toys for Tots to less fortunate children and families.
As an adviser to the LEAD club, I saw how the students developed a great sense of accomplishment and fulfillment knowing that they have participated in making someone else’s holiday season better and further have seen the impact their accomplishments can have on entire communities.
The LEAD Club, which started at SMS years ago as Women in Leadership, aims to assist young people in developing leadership skills by being self-reflective, standing up for what they believe, advocating for self and others, and continuing individual character education and development. It is an honor to be facilitating LEAD through Scarsdale Middle School and Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service with Ari Goldstein, LMSW and Butler House Counselor Sima Cass.
LEAD facilitator and Youth Outreach Worker
