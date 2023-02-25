The Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert has great concern over the direction of the village tax rate increase for the fiscal year starting June 1 of this year. The village board is considering a tax increase of 4.15% for the new fiscal year after a 3.7% increase for the current fiscal year.
Scarsdale is projecting a current year surplus of more than $1.7 million. The board is hoarding our taxpayer money with another potential increase in the unassigned fund balance. The percentage of the unassigned fund has been 10% to 15% of the budget for years, until last year, and now the board is talking about going above 20%.
Only Trustee Jon Lewis has shown great financial wisdom by recommending the use of 17.5% of fund balance to reduce the tax rate increase to under 2%.
The Westchester County budget has no tax increase for the coming year and the town of Greenburgh has a 6% tax rate cut for the new fiscal year.
Scarsdale Village Board can do much better with a tax increase of less than 2%.
If the village plans capital projects, the board should use its AAA bond rating to fund the projects over 20 to 30 years, funds that are paid for by future residents over the useful life of the capital asset.
We urge the taxpayers of Scarsdale to tell our village trustees to keep any tax increase below 2%.
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.