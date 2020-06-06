Scarsdale, I first drove your streets three years ago. I fell in love with your manicured lawns, your expansive fields, your pool. I did the cost-benefit analysis most New Yorkers do when they contemplate leaving the city with their young children. On one hand, don’t-have-to-apply-to-or-join-extensive-waitlists public schools for my kids. On the other, a neighborhood that is roughly 80% white and 0% free or reduced lunch.
Scarsdale, I took my chance and moved. Confident I could raise my children to know diversity of race and class exists in greater numbers beyond the confines of our community’s stone walls. I was met by kind neighbors — people who baked me cookies upon my arrival, who said, “Hello, let’s have coffee” when we met in the park, who helped me feel connected to the community. And I’ve been happy here.
Scarsdale, it’s been two years. And now the country is crying in pain. We continue to reel from the effects of the global pandemic. And now the recent spate of black American deaths has yet again resurfaced the oppression and racism that undergirds the very fabric of our nation.
Scarsdale, we are relatively unscathed. We wave at the essential workers, largely black and brown, as they drop off package after package of food, supplies and toys. We ensure our children continue to learn because we have internet access and available screens. We watch the viral videos and read the relentless release of news reports but go to bed at night without trauma inflicted.
Scarsdale, we have a choice. It is far easier to stay silent. To succumb to the fear of saying or doing the wrong thing. To avoid the awkwardness with friends and families. To assure ourselves that because we donate money that we are contributing to the cause. This does not make a white ally.
Scarsdale, we can be better. Our neighbors are the nation’s leaders and thinkers. Our influence is vast. Systemic change starts at the individual level. First, read books. Try “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo and “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X Kendi. Talk to your children. Follow @theconsciouskid for ideas on how to make this happen. Make phone calls and sign petitions in solidarity with marginalized voices.
Systemic change shifts when white privilege is used to dismantle the status quo. As businesspeople, insist on hiring practices that grow a black and brown workforce. As authors, use your megaphone to amplify the call for justice. As policymakers, demand that black and brown neighborhoods get equal access to public services. As educators (my field), choose texts that lift black and brown perspectives. As doctors, work doggedly until the way you speak to, diagnose, and treat black and brown patients is equivalent to whites. As lawyers, fight for equal treatment before the law. The work toward anti-racism will be hard and continuous. Scarsdale, I have hope that we can be true allies. Learn. Reflect. Make change. Speak Up.
CASEY HOGAN
Donellan Road
