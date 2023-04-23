(This letter was also submitted by the writer to the Scarsdale Board of Trustees.)
The April 14 edition of The Scarsdale Inquirer featured an extensive article on the proposal to build eight pickleball courts at Crossway Field. The piece included quotes from residents concerned about the impact of these courts on the neighborhood and had a quote from Mayor Justin Arest, saying, “If there is an expert on this, I think all of us would welcome hearing from this person.”
I am not an expert but perhaps I can help the mayor and the trustees with their study. It doesn’t take much research to learn that pickleball courts are triggering a national wave of litigation relating to the relentless noise the game creates, pitting neighbor against neighbor and neighbor against towns or homeowners associations. Not only does the sound come in at a steady 60-80 decibels, but the pitch of the sound is between 1,000-2,000hz, right in the sweet spot of what the human ear can hear. Even with screens and sound baffling around the courts — which, according to the Inquirer article, seem to have been rejected as being too expensive for Crossway — the noise has typically been described by people living anywhere close to the courts as a constant, irritating drone from sunrise to sunset.
The mayor was quoted as saying that the village board discussed what he termed “the sound issue” and was not troubled by it. I’d like to suggest that they broaden their study and seek out people who actually are experts on the issues related to siting pickleball courts in residential areas. They might come away with a different view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.