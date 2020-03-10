I am very pleased to see the opportunity for change and democracy in our village. We have now a Voters Choice Party fielding an impressive slate of candidates with expertise in municipal finance, financial modeling, entrepreneurship and the law, in addition to the CNC slate of candidates as traditionally presented to the voters.
I am originally from Peru, a country where political choice often has been limited. I feel privileged to now live in the U.S., especially in a beautiful place like Scarsdale, and to have a choice of candidates and proposal to review and make informed decisions.
My wife and I are accountants and have seen firsthand how the federal tax reform [of the] state and local tax deduction, often known as SALT, has been affecting many people with high local property and local taxes.
I want to hear from all six candidates from both partisan slates on what their plans are to deal with our municipal services considering these changes. I want to see discussions on issues that impact our lives and our tax base. I want to know who can offer us a long-term financial plan that details how Scarsdale can continue to be an attractive and affordable place for young families as well as for empty nesters.
I know Bob Berg and Robert Selvaggio and I know they will be asking our village personnel the right questions to protect our standard of living and to be mindful of our new tax burden. I respectfully encourage all Scarsdale residents to join me in voting Row A: Berg, Cohen and Selvaggio on March 18.
CARLOS RAMÍREZ
Post Road
