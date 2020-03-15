March 18 is a day of decision in Scarsdale. The decision is whether to continue the excellence of our nonpartisan system of government or to open Scarsdale up to the type of divisive politics engulfing much of the country.
For 90 years, Scarsdale’s citizens have embraced our unique way of selecting our mayor and trustees, through nonpartisan and (usually) uncontested elections. Historically, candidates in Scarsdale do not seek to run for office. Rather, our democratically elected nominating committee, comprised of an equal number of residents from each of our elementary school districts, finds and vets those people who are best suited to serve as trustee and mayor and nominates them for office. This system guarantees that we have trustees committed to serving the entire village, rather than a specific political party or special interest group.
This year, Scarsdale faces a contested election, brought about by a small group of residents intent on bringing divisiveness and Washington-style politics to Scarsdale. These candidates offer no solutions or thoughtfulness on any of the issues facing the village. They attempt to play to emotions by making unsubstantiated and outlandish claims about our trustees and village professionals. It is unclear what standards, if any, were used when selecting these candidates. In addition, it is unclear whether these candidates will serve the village or only the special interest group that nominated them.
By contrast, the Scarsdale Citizens Non-Partisan Party has nominated a slate of candidates who deserve your vote. As trustees, Justin Arest and Lena Crandall have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving all of Scarsdale. Their open-mindedness when evaluating issues and their ability to engage with all of our residents show that they are clearly deserving of second terms. Randall Whitestone has lived in Scarsdale for 25 years and has spent much of his time volunteering to serve the village in various capacities. His years of commitment to serving our community gives me total confidence that he will be an outstanding trustee.
Our nonpartisan system of government plays a vital role in making Scarsdale such a wonderful place to live. The village has not been plagued by local partisan politics that divide so many of our neighboring communities. It is important to continue to support the tradition that has served Scarsdale well for nearly a century. On March 18, vote Arest, Crandall and Whitestone for trustee.
JEREMY GANS
Harvest Drive
