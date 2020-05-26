In March, Amber Yusuf was honored to be nominated for the Scarsdale School Board of Education by the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC), a group of 30 elected individuals from all five neighborhoods in Scarsdale. She, along with Bob Klein, hopes to serve the Scarsdale community by maintaining excellence in our schools while balancing our fiscal responsibilities.
They need your support and they certainly have mine.
I have worked closely with Amber for a number of years through PTA efforts in various capacities. I cannot think of anybody more qualified to fill this role for our community.
I am a Fox Meadow resident and have been very active in our Fox Meadow PTA for six consecutive years, serving in a range of volunteer positions from class parent to one of the V.P. board positions. In theory, I would not know Amber very well, yet through PT Council I have worked very closely with Amber and can state emphatically that she is exactly what our school board needs. I have found her support of all the schools to be exemplary and she brings best practices to us all as well as being open to those practices we have found successful in our specific elementary school.
Amber is the quintessential person for this type of role: intelligent, thoughtful, fair, able to see situations from multiple perspectives, and most importantly capable of making decisions when there is no “right” answer, thus solving challenging situations to further the overall objectives of the school district, students and our community. She is informative, collaborative and a pleasure to work with to create amazing opportunities and programs for our children.
JENNIFER ZOLA
Carstensen Road
