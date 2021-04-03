I strongly endorse Alison Singer for a second term on the Scarsdale Board of Education. During my service as a village trustee, Alison was my “Board Buddy.” The goal of this informal program is to improve communications and coordination between the village and school boards. Alison is deeply committed to community engagement and was always eager to listen to input from peers and community members. She is consistently well prepared and is a conscientious leader who sought collaboration on a wide range of issues, from the Freightway project to the two-installment tax payment plan to the Butler Field light project.
When the COVID-19 crisis first began and schools closed, Alison came to our board meeting to update the community. She consistently asks the right questions and sets high standards. She is passionate and dedicated in her commitment to all Scarsdale students. She is the mother of a special needs student and always makes sure people with disabilities are well represented in village matters. During her service on the board over the past three years she has gained a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge in school and village matters that will serve our community well as we continue to tackle challenging issues. I urge you to vote for Alison [the school board election is May 18] so that Scarsdale can benefit from her continued leadership.
ROCHELLE WALDMAN
Former village trustee
Spier Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.