The Scarsdale Board of Education is pleased to present the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year, as well as a bond proposition for the renovation of the Scarsdale High School auditorium. The vote for the 2023-24 budget and bond proposition will be on Tuesday, May 16 at Scarsdale Middle School from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parking is available throughout the day at the lower circle, reached from the school driveway on Kelwynne Road.

The proposed budget and bond are the culmination of a collaborative process, led by the school board and administration. Deliberations and decisions were guided by a focus on students, the district’s Strategic Plan, and with thoughtful input from principals, teachers, students, parents and community groups.

