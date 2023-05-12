The Scarsdale Board of Education is pleased to present the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year, as well as a bond proposition for the renovation of the Scarsdale High School auditorium. The vote for the 2023-24 budget and bond proposition will be on Tuesday, May 16 at Scarsdale Middle School from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parking is available throughout the day at the lower circle, reached from the school driveway on Kelwynne Road.
The proposed budget and bond are the culmination of a collaborative process, led by the school board and administration. Deliberations and decisions were guided by a focus on students, the district’s Strategic Plan, and with thoughtful input from principals, teachers, students, parents and community groups.
Buget process and community engagement: The budget process began with input from the community, which helped inform the administration as they prepared an initial budget proposal. Multiple study sessions afforded opportunities to take a deep dive into each aspect of the budget. Board members also attended information sessions hosted by community groups and have responded to numerous community questions.
This year’s budget process was notable in that multiple budget scenarios were presented by the administration, including various funding options for the SHS auditorium. This process allowed for extensive and transparent discussions about numerous item expenses, and how best to fund the auditorium renovation.
Budget priorities and highlights: The proposed budget preserves our tradition of excellence in teaching and learning, while adding thoughtful enhancements to address today’s unique challenges and support community values. The board continued prioritization of social and emotional learning support, this year at the elementary level, after adding mental health staffing at the high school and middle school the past two years. Additional resources for guidance counselors will help our students navigate the changing landscape of college admissions. Our Safety, Security, and Emergency Management Plan is further strengthened throughout the district. Energy sustainability initiatives are expected to provide significant cost savings. Analytical studies and community surveys around Wellbeing, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (WIDE), district bus transportation, and athletic fields (in partnership with the village of Scarsdale), will guide our future work in these areas.
The projected tax levy increase is 1.93%, which is below the state tax cap.
Bond scope and funding: The board is also pleased to present a $4.75 million bond that would fund a major restoration of the high school auditorium. With the last substantial renovation in the 1980s, this bond would make long overdue, significant capital improvements including enhanced acoustics and lighting, new audience seating, dressing room reconfigurations, improved accessibility, and other updates that will greatly improve the student and community experience. Funding this capital project through a bond is appropriate given the significant scope of work and best aligns the taxpayer impact with the expected life of this renovation.
The expected cost per average assessed home in Scarsdale for the bond is less than $28 per year.
Whichever way you vote, participation is an important way to show your involvement in our schools.
Ron Schulhof, vice-president
Trustees of the Scarsdale Board of Education
