The headline in the May 19 Inquirer was the school budgets in both Scarsdale and Edgemont passed by a wide margin. While that is true on a percentage basis, the turnout in both districts was pathetic — both at roughly 3.5% of the population. Though the turnout throughout Westchester was disturbingly low, Scarsdale and Edgemont were near the bottom. For perspective, here are the turnouts in the other school districts within the town of Greenburgh: Ardsley 12.8%; Dobbs Ferry 9.1%, Elmsford 14.9%; Hastings 18.5%; Irvington 8.9%; and Tarrytown 4.8%, and Greenburgh Central 2.2%.
As a resident of Edgemont, I will focus my remarks on that school district.
Our schools are the lifeblood of Edgemont. They are largely responsible for shaping the future of our children. Our property values are very much dependent on the success of our schools. Those taxes represent 60% of our property tax bill. Yet, only 3.4% of the population voted. (I believe that may be the lowest turnout in the 20-plus years I have lived in Edgemont.) Not only was the school budget being voted on, but a $5 million “capital surplus” fund was also approved, even though it was not adequately explained. Yikes!
The future of our democracy in this country depends on strong voter participation. This needs to start at the local level, because the local level is the first layer of the foundation. Take a look at what is happening in Florida with books being banned and the teaching of important historical events prohibited with little pushback from local elected officials. I am not saying that will happen here (it won’t), but the clear disengagement of the community with the schools (they don’t vote or show up for board meetings) could in the near future lead to unwanted decisions or lack of action.
In my view, the newly passed budget does a poor job of addressing the need for better security and neither the budget nor the recently withdrawn bond adequately addresses the foreseeable needs to upgrade an out-of-date infrastructure. Assistant Superintendent of Schools Bryan Paul was quoted in the Inquirer saying that the district will need $100 million to get up to date. I believe him and congratulate him for his candor.
While Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton has made a concerted effort for better outreach, I do not believe it is a priority of the school board. They have done very little to encourage community participation. Meetings were not available online until the pandemic era, for example. There was very limited promotion of this year’s school budget except for Dr. Hamilton’s efforts. This needs to change.
I am hoping the school board takes a more aggressive approach to community participation rather than just be satisfied when less than 3.5% vote on an issue as important as the school budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.