The headline in the May 19 Inquirer was the school budgets in both Scarsdale and Edgemont passed by a wide margin. While that is true on a percentage basis, the turnout in both districts was pathetic — both at roughly 3.5% of the population. Though the turnout throughout Westchester was disturbingly low, Scarsdale and Edgemont were near the bottom. For perspective, here are the turnouts in the other school districts within the town of Greenburgh: Ardsley 12.8%; Dobbs Ferry 9.1%, Elmsford 14.9%; Hastings 18.5%; Irvington 8.9%; and Tarrytown 4.8%, and Greenburgh Central 2.2%.

As a resident of Edgemont, I will focus my remarks on that school district.

