The following letter to the community is edited for space and reprinted at the writers’ request.
Dear Edgemont School Community,
We are writing to clarify events that occurred shortly before the winter break and our communication surrounding them, as well as our process for responding to any safety threats we may receive. Our primary focus is truly the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We strive to meet the balance between keeping our school community well informed and not over-communicating or alarming our community.
On Dec. 14, we notified our community about a potentially threatening note at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School that a teacher had brought to our attention. We followed our safety protocols and immediately contacted the Greenburgh Police Department, who thoroughly investigated it and found it to be not credible. Throughout the week, a number of rumors made their way through the school, culminating in a national TikTok threat for Friday, Dec. 17.
In addition to a number of widely varying rumors, several isolated claims were also made that week. One of the isolated claims was that a gun had been left in a bathroom. While the student’s claim and timeline did not seem credible, we followed our safety process and protocol and again contacted Greenburgh Police, who searched every one of our school bathrooms out of an abundance of caution. During that week we were in the midst of multiple communications to our families about rumors and potential threats, and in an effort to not contribute to the spread of rumors, we did not believe an additional communication about this particular unfounded claim would be helpful or productive.
The Scarsdale Inquirer’s police report Dec. 24 included some misleading information provided by the police about that search. We regret that this caused confusion and concern among some parents and the community. We certainly did not mean to cause additional alarm by not sharing this with our community.
We will not tolerate threats to our school and we will discipline students in accordance with our discipline policy. We want to assure you that we take all potential threats seriously, and carefully investigate them with the help and support of our local police. When we have identified a potential threat, we follow a detailed process that may include contacting the Greenburgh police, removing the student(s) involved from the classroom and interviewing them, speaking with the teachers and counselors of the student(s), searching the student(s) as well as their belongings and locker, speaking with the parents of the student(s), determining student(s) access to weapons or firearms, removing student(s) from school, disciplining student(s) when warranted, completing a threat assessment (developed by mental health professionals) before student(s) return to school, having a reentry meeting and regularly scheduled meetings with counselors, possibly performing unannounced searches of the student(s) belongings on campus for the remainder of the school year.
In addition to the threat assessment conducted by mental health professionals, while a student is away from school on suspension, the student’s counselor and/or psychologist have regular contact to support the child and their family. Upon return to school, the student meets with an administrator and their counselor and/or psychologist to assist in the transition back to class.
The last 20 months have placed a tremendous amount of stress on our students, and we are very sensitive to the anxiety that safety threats cause. We will continue to consider the mental and emotional health of our school community as part of our decision making. We have terrific counselors and psychologists ready to support students’ mental health support.
Kyle Hosier
Principal, Edgemont Jr/Sr High School
Victoria Kniewel
Superintendent, Edgemont School District
