I believe all households that have children in the Scarsdale School System received a survey concerning the way the school should be set up for the coming school year.
There are people who pay school tax that do not have children in the system. Why did they not receive a survey?
We care about the safety of the children and teachers as much as those who have children currently in the school.
Sheila Alfano
50 year resident, Clarence Road
