There has been a fundamental failure of leadership in our schools. Communication has been frequent but, as we now know, wholly insufficient in content. Plans have not been shared despite most of our peer districts choosing a more informative approach. Scarsdale School District administration has unwittingly pitted one segment of our community against another, creating divisiveness and anger at a time when a sense of common purpose is most needed.
It is time for the school board to act decisively. The damage to our community must be repaired. Clearly there was not enough parental input and such input was largely limited to current and/or former PTA/PTC members. There was no call for volunteers and this created the appearance of exclusion and hand selection of committee participants. There was a total and utter failure to solicit expert medical advice that was readily available, at no cost, in our community.
I now see this as a conscious choice by the administration as we encountered the same situation with respect to resident security experts. The district administration had no interest in hearing the thoughts of experts we put forth. If the administration continues to resist input from resident experts, I call for the immediate formation of a board sub-committee to provide much-needed input in the process. I do not believe there is anything preventing the board from forming such a committee and this would start the process toward repairing the lack of confidence that currently exists.
There can’t be a much more direct indictment of the current administration than the fact that it took a “leak” from the committee, which was entirely predictable, to provide vital information to the community. This information allowed parents to form an opinion on and response to the plans being discussed. Community input is essential but seemingly unwanted by the administration. I believe the board must take a more active role in reopening plans as this goes beyond day-to-day operational activities performed by the administration and reflects a fundamental change in how we deliver education to our children. This process should have begun in earnest several months ago, in March, and the specific information should have been shared on an ongoing basis.
The current situation is untenable and current leadership must publicly take responsibility. Nothing less than the future of our children is at stake.
ROGER K. NEUSTADT
Scarsdale Coalition for Safer Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.