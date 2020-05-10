The Voters Choice Party candidates for village trustee keep trying to help residents financially during these tough times by offering good faith suggestions to the mayor and current trustees. We gave them concrete proposals for $2 million in proposed cuts to the village budget, which they rejected, without responding to their merits. Almost 460 residents signed our petition asking the board to reduce our taxes. The board was unmoved, save for Trustee Jonathan Lewis, and voted to increase village taxes by 1.49%.
Here’s another great idea. We recently wrote our state legislators asking for their help in allowing residents to pay property taxes in penalty-free installments. Assemblyperson Amy Paulin responded that the village can implement a two equal-installment penalty-free payment plan for school property taxes. I asked the school district to explore this. Assistant Superintendent Stuart Mattey reported that most municipalities in Westchester do so. This program is authorized by Westchester County Code, Section 283.311.
Since 70% of our taxpayers pay property taxes directly (not via escrow), paying in two equal installments would improve residents’ cash flow — we wouldn’t have to cough up 100% of our annual school tax by Sept. 30 and we could remit the remaining 50% four months later with no penalty.
What are the downsides? Mr. Mattey posits that theoretically the school district might face cash flow issues. That’s hard to envision. The district would get half its levy immediately and the balance four months later — the district’s cash flow needs are not frontend loaded. Second, Mattey said, the district wouldn’t receive interest on the second tranche of the tax levy for four months. With interest rates at near zero, the foregone interest is trivial.
We expect pushback from the village. Why? The village, as tax collector, keeps all penalties for itself. Real estate property tax penalties from financially strapped residents have been a revenue source for the village, projected at $525,000 in the newly adopted budget. Since more than 60% of a property’s total tax bill comes from the school tax, so do much of the penalty revenues which will be reduced under the two-installment plan. But that’s “blood money” from our most economically vulnerable.
The village says it will have to send out two school tax bills instead of one. The village told Mr. Mattey it might have to hire a new employee to handle the additional billing burden and reprogramming its software is costly. That’s not true. Most municipalities send one bill with two coupons — one for each half installment.
This is an easy decision. The mayor and trustees (acting as the town board) must adopt a resolution implementing the two-installment school tax plan immediately so that it takes effect this year when we need it desperately. The school board wants to talk about this for a while, and raise the issue in a few months when they next meet with the village board. That’s unacceptable. Please email or call the board of education(BoardofEd@ScarsdaleSchools.org; 914-721-2401) and request that it urge the town board to pass the resolution.Write the mayor (Mayor@scarsdale.com) and demand that the board adopt the resolution.
This very important step would improve most residents’ cash flow in the coming year at miniscule cost.
ROBERT J. BERG
VCP Candidate for Village Trustee
Tisdale Road
