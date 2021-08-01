Scout shares his views of merits of local newspaper
I hope this letter finds you well! My name is Michael Herena, and I’m a member of Boy Scout Troop 8, Scarsdale, and I will soon be a senior at Edgemont High School. I am working on my communications merit badge, and one requirement is to write to a local newspaper. Since my family subscribes to your newspaper and we read it on a regular basis, I thought I’d write to express my opinions of your paper.
My favorite part to read each time is the section with the reports from the police station. While some calls are serious, my family and I do enjoy reading the silly ones aloud together each week. I also enjoy the news regarding events at my school, and it’s fun to see my friends in the paper every once in a while.
I also enjoy that you don’t cover your newspaper in plastic wrap. Many other newspapers do, and it just seems so wasteful, so I appreciate that you’re one of the few that doesn’t.
Thank you for your longstanding dedication to our community, and the quality of your work.
MICHAEL HERENA
Round Hill Road
