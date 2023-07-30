The Scarsdale Edgemont Girl Scout (SEGS) community thanks each and every donor who answered our appeal to help finance much needed repairs and renovations to the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House at 37 Wayside Lane in Scarsdale. These donors were not only from our current SEGS families and alumni but from many generous individuals and organizations who recognize the importance of Betty’s House, not only for our Girl Scouts, but for many groups within our community who use the house as well.
With your help, we exceeded our goal of $25,000! The funds will be held in a special account with Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson Council (GSHH) for future needs at the house. Over the course of the next six months, GSHH, SEGS and the Village of Scarsdale hope to accomplish this much anticipated project for everyone in the community who gather at Betty’s House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.