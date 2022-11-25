The following letter is published with permission from the recipient.
To Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner,
Thank you for your inquiry regarding the presence of black bears in Westchester County. Over the past few decades, bear populations have expanded considerably throughout much of the northeast and sightings of black bears in many suburban areas have become increasingly common, especially in southeast New York. Typically, these bears are young males dispersing from an occupied range, or a bear moving between seasonal ranges to take advantage of changing food availability.
Droughts and the accompanying lack of food will cause bears to seek food and water far away from their normal range. Many transient bears that find themselves in areas of higher human density will become opportunists. Bird feeders, garbage cans, barbecue grills, compost piles and other food attractions often provide an easy food source that can keep a bear in a specific area and prevent it from moving on to more suitable habitat. Securing or removing these attractants is of upmost importance.
Members of the public who are not accustomed to seeing bears outside of their traditional ranges can become excited and concerned about the prospects of a bear or bears being in the area.
The public often expresses concern for the welfare of children, pets, livestock and apiaries. Generally there is no cause for alarm. Bears live around people much easier than people live around bears.
Typically, being diligent about the securing of food attractants and persistent harassment is sufficient to get the bear to leave the area for more suitable habitat. For more information on how to secure food attractants and what the public should do if they encounter a bear, visit Bearwise.org.
Generally, as long as a reasonable escape route exists, every opportunity for the bear to escape should be considered and encouraged. Over the past few years, we’ve seen many of these situations resolved by simply giving the bear both time and space.
If a bear does happen to find itself in the middle of a highly developed urban area and an escape route is not available, capture and translocation by NYSDEC staff may be deemed the most appropriate course of action. In these instances, local law enforcement is encouraged to contact Wildlife Staff or NYSDEC environmental conservation officers early in a developing situation so that the potential need for an in-person response can be assessed. Additionally, Wildlife Staff typically do not attempt to chemically immobilize or remove bears from urban areas that are free-roaming or at night because of the increased logistical challenges and safety concerns.
Again, thank you for your interest in reducing human-wildlife conflicts in the town of Greenburgh and Westchester County. Residents should contact the Region 3 general wildlife phone line at 845-256-3098 if they have specific questions about living with bears.
Kelly TuRTUrro
Regional Director
Department of Environmental Conservation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.