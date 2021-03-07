I was pleased to see that the Scarsdale Recreation Department, in an effort to raise funds for maintaining the pool complex, was going to sell memberships to nonresidents. But I was very disappointed to go to Scarsdale Village Hall and learn that it was only for families. The price was good for a grouping that consisted of two adult members of a household and then unlimited children, but what about widows, or people who never married and have no children?
I drove away wondering why they have this policy, as adult single people shouldn’t be such a burden. I felt worse for having had the sorrow of my last serious relationship ended by my loved one passing of bone cancer and I feel even worse, if possible, that my father, whom I lived with, passed away less than a month ago.
I could make a three or four person grouping of neighborhood friends — say, join with a couple in my neighborhood who have no children or a unit of other, quiet, friends interested in swimming — but the rules say you must be from one household.
I am trying to figure out my new normal and ways to become healthier. When I asked a reason for not including single adults, I was not given a reason. This really compounds my sorrow.
Paula Piekos
Reynal Road, White Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.