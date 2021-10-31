As a parent of a young adult with developmental delays, as well as a professional in the field, I was quite surprised to learn that noise from the leaf blower “could contribute to many conditions, including developmental delays” [Points of View, Oct. 22]. That’s a new one on me! Where was this information found?
Wendy Grossman
Coralyn Road
Editor’s note: For information about noise impact on children’s cognitive development, refer to:
ttps://quietcommunities.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Reprints_GLB-sound-and-children-poster_CEHN-040617.pdf
