I am not an engineer, architect, plumber or electrician, but my layperson’s interpretation as I read recent articles about the Scarsdale Municipal Pool Complex is that a gut job will be needed to save this gem. And save it we must!
When I was a young child, my mother went door to door to solicit memberships to the outdoor pool complex at least a year before a shovel hit the dirt. I fondly remember the many summers I spent with my family and friends at the pool. Fast forward to my adulthood, after moving back to Scarsdale in 1995 to raise my family, I got wind of an effort to build an indoor pool and community center (started in 2002) in town. I thought this was a fantastic idea and immediately got involved.
We mimicked the successful outdoor pool campaign, sought first-year membership commitments from families, and set out to design a center that would be self-sustaining (no impact on property taxes), as the outdoor pool complex had done. By 2005, 945 households had made a commitment to membership. That commitment was backed by first-year membership fees ($625 for a family membership back then). Compare that to today’s pool memberships of 920 households.
In 2015, we cried “uncle” and returned these escrowed membership dues to the families that had supported the 13-year effort to build an indoor pool and community center; 945 households wanted it, but we could not convince risk-averse Scarsdale trustee boards to make it happen.
The outdoor pool complex is a compelling reason many families decide to move to Scarsdale. Yes, we have a great school system and an easy commute to New York City, but I know from speaking to friends over the years, the pool complex has also been a tipping point for many.
Enter 2022, post-pandemic (maybe); that commute may no longer be a selling point if remote work sticks. Remote learning may have an impact on schooling as we have seen at the college level even pre-pandemic.
As we consider how to renovate the pool complex, let’s consider the benefits, to the village and its inhabitants of an indoor pool, fitness and community center on the same site.
The last concept we presented to the village provided a schematic to build an indoor pool (underground with a green roof), fitness center and community rooms without wreaking havoc on the beauty and tranquility of the existing site.
We now have a new opportunity. Let’s consider a complete community center with an indoor pool as we renovate this gem.
As I move into life as a senior, kids grown and out of the house, I am looking for ways to stay healthy and connect with my community. Swimming is an awesome activity for seniors — low impact, weight resistance and aerobics all combined into one. But the appeal of an indoor pool, fitness and community center spans all ages. Let’s not let this opportunity slip by. Please consider a true Scarsdale Community Center as you decide the fate of the outdoor pool complex.
