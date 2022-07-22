I am not an engineer, architect, plumber or electrician, but my layperson’s interpretation as I read recent articles about the Scarsdale Municipal Pool Complex is that a gut job will be needed to save this gem. And save it we must!

When I was a young child, my mother went door to door to solicit memberships to the outdoor pool complex at least a year before a shovel hit the dirt. I fondly remember the many summers I spent with my family and friends at the pool. Fast forward to my adulthood, after moving back to Scarsdale in 1995 to raise my family, I got wind of an effort to build an indoor pool and community center (started in 2002) in town. I thought this was a fantastic idea and immediately got involved.

