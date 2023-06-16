In her letter in the Inquirer dated June 9, Dr. Miriam Flisser shares her “love of immigration” and challenges us to explain why we “love illegal immigration.” OK, we will take the bait, but her question needs reframing. Legal and illegal immigration are two sides of the same coin and current pathways to legal immigration are inadequate and unjust. What we would love is compassionate, well-considered immigration reforms.
An estimated 10.5 million people live undocumented, perpetuating an American underclass ripe for abuse and mistreatment. We see that “securing” a massive southern border with a literal wall is absurd and leads to many inhumane outcomes. We are deeply troubled by political stunts by leaders who should be focused on deliberative policy compromises, not on headlines that harm individuals. Of course, we support protecting all people from criminal forces, be they US citizens or not, but we do not assume that immigration status determines personal character.
According to a 2020 study by the CATO Institute, “The illegal immigrant criminal conviction rate was 45 percent below that of native-born Americans in Texas.” (Texas tracks status.) Legal immigrants presented the lowest crime rates of all. The report posits that the Texas data may be predictive nationally and leads us to wonder if immigration reform could result in crime reduction.
What saddens us most is remembering that anti-immigration sentiment kept holocaust victims like Dr. Flisser’s family in displaced persons camps in Germany for years, in literal limbo. The xenophobic immigration act of 1924 (Johnson-Reed Act) reduced European entry to the U.S. just as fascism took hold. The act was so overtly racist that it blocked U.S. access for all Asians, full stop. Imagine if the U.S. had maintained more pathways, imagine the souls who might have been saved?
We believe the U.S. should learn from past mistakes and not engage in populist isolationism. Bigoted and racist rhetoric today results in too many victims being treated with disdain and fear, rather than being given a chance, so they too may try to become tomorrow’s doctors and public servants.
We stand by our original thought, that complex issues like immigration and border security deserve nuanced dialogue, not fearmongering and roadblocks. Meanwhile, if any are curious about supporting efforts to help individuals, check out these organizations doing great work: Florence Project and HIAS.
