In her letter in the Inquirer dated June 9, Dr. Miriam Flisser shares her “love of immigration” and challenges us to explain why we “love illegal immigration.” OK, we will take the bait, but her question needs reframing. Legal and illegal immigration are two sides of the same coin and current pathways to legal immigration are inadequate and unjust. What we would love is compassionate, well-considered immigration reforms.

An estimated 10.5 million people live undocumented, perpetuating an American underclass ripe for abuse and mistreatment. We see that “securing” a massive southern border with a literal wall is absurd and leads to many inhumane outcomes. We are deeply troubled by political stunts by leaders who should be focused on deliberative policy compromises, not on headlines that harm individuals. Of course, we support protecting all people from criminal forces, be they US citizens or not, but we do not assume that immigration status determines personal character. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.