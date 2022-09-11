There are so few things these days that are worth what we pay for them. The Scarsdale Municipal Pool is one of those rare things. I know consultants have been hired, a study has been commissioned and plans are in the works to “improve” the complex. But personally, there’s very little I would change about this small slice of joy on Mamaroneck Road that’s available for those of us who don’t (or can’t) have our own pools.
All during this hot and dry summer, the pool has been there, calling to me from 9-5 while I look longingly out my office window. The friendly and professional staff is consistently superb. The grounds are beautifully landscaped, with ample shade and small areas to call one’s own. On even the most uncomfortable days, a lovely breeze blows (often redolent of French fries) through the complex from the golf course. And the pool itself (four of them, actually) is the delicious centerpiece of this gem. Always hovering somewhere around 78-80 degrees, the crystal blue water beckons and rewards those of us lucky enough to be able to live here.
