I recently saw a campaign sign on the side of the road which read “Paul Feiner: Always on call.” Usually these signs don’t affect how I cast my vote in an election. Now, however, I truly believe that Paul Feiner is always on call. Feiner, the current town of Greenburgh supervisor, is running for reelection in the primary on June 22.
I am a senior with serious medical issues related to chronic infections and serious symptoms that forced me to leave my career in 2001. I need an infusion of intravenous gamma globulin every three to four weeks to support my compromised immune system and, with the help of my doctor, I have been able to obtain this very important drug for more than seven years. Due to financial issues and the very high cost of this drug, I had been receiving financial assistance over this time to pay the coinsurance required by my insurance plan.
With COVID-19 ever present, this drug is even more important to help protect me from that virus. The specialty pharmacy, which has been providing me the drug as well as its financial assistance, effectively went out of business in 2020 after having been acquired some time ago by a larger pharmaceutical company. My prescription for the gamma globulin was transferred to the pharma company, and so I applied for financial assistance through them as well. I had never had an issue with the previous specialty pharmacy I had been working with. But with the new pharmacy and a different policy, there was a financial issue. They declined to offer me financial assistance and I was unable to receive this very important drug for eight weeks, at which time I agreed to pay the coinsurance so I could get the infusion I seriously needed. I was looking for other sources of financial assistance, but none seemed to be available.
A personal contact suggested I speak with my town supervisor. I had nothing to lose, so I called Paul Feiner. His cell phone number is readily available and he took my phone call. When I explained the issue I was dealing with, he suggested I email him with the details of my struggle, which I did, and I included a letter from my doctor to the pharma company requesting help on my behalf. In turn, Paul sent these to several of his contacts with his input and requested help on my behalf. One of his contacts was a senior corporate executive of the pharma company that had declined to help me with financial assistance. His letter with my documentation made a difference. I received word within a short time that they had changed their policy and I would be eligible for their financial assistance retroactive to Jan. 1 and for the remainder of the year. I was then able to order the drug, which was delivered shortly thereafter. So, as the sign says, Paul Feiner is always on call. Thanks Paul for your help. You’ve earned my vote.
Vince Giangrande
Greenburgh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.