The Scarsdale Seniors want to thank the recreation department, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service and O’Neill’s Snack Bar and pool concession for the delicious senior pizza party they arranged for us this week. Dozens of us enjoyed the delicious pizza, ice cream and camaraderie.
CAROL SILVERMAN, chair
