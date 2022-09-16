The Scarsdale Seniors want to acknowledge the Recreation Department & O’Neill’s pool concession for a wonderful summer. We thank them for their tireless efforts, on behalf of the entire community, from opening to closing day, the special events, aqua aerobics and the initial senior pizza party and delicious final event.
Carol Silverman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.