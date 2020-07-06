Several letters were published last Friday containing inaccuracies about Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system. On behalf of the more than 100 volunteers who participate annually in the dynamic approach of nominating members for village and school boards, we wish to set the record straight.
The village and school district are run by paid professionals who are overseen by resident volunteer boards. The nonpartisan system was created to enlist a wider pool of talented community volunteers than the few who seek to nominate themselves and campaign politically. That wisdom has borne out over time, as under the nonpartisan system Scarsdale has come to enjoy top-caliber schools and excellent municipal services. Here’s how the system works:
1) The nonpartisan system focuses on the largest issue first: the perennial challenge of finding talented volunteers for unpaid and time-consuming civic roles. The SBNC and CNC identify and recruit highly suited individuals and also reach out to encourage all eligible residents to apply.
2) Interested candidates then submit their résumés and make presentations to the committees in which they answer open-ended initial questions as well as follow-up questions. Committee members then conduct extensive due diligence, contacting references named by the candidates as well as references not specifically named by a candidate but discernible from the candidate’s history of volunteerism. Relevant information obtained is only considered if it is attributed to its source. Rumors and unattributed or anonymous sources are unacceptable.
3) At the end of this months-long process, the committees then extensively and respectfully deliberate the relative merits of the applicants, and vote with sealed ballots. The nonpartisan system is confidential to allow the committees to discuss and consider candid feedback about a candidate, which is required to be attributed to its source, and to employ independent judgment without concern for outside influence.
This system endures because of its flexibility. The rules of the committees have been amended dozens of times, responding to evolving needs like expanding civic participation and improving the questions asked of applicants. The leadership of each committee changes annually, and about one-third of each 30-person committee is replaced each year by new participants. Today there is a diversity of age, race, gender, ethnicity, religion and life experience on the CNC and SBNC that reflects today’s Scarsdale. Moreover, every school neighborhood in Scarsdale is equally represented on each committee.
We encourage all eligible Scarsdale residents to apply for the CNC and SBNC to experience the integrity of this time-tested process and continue to help us find the mostly highly qualified volunteer leaders for our town.
JORDAN COPELAND, 2019 SBNC chair
JON MARK, 2019 CNC chair
AMY LEWIS, 2020 SBNC chair
MARC GREENWALD, 2020 CNC chair
NIKKI HAHN, 2021 SBNC chair
ERIC LICHTENSTEIN, 2021 CNC chair
